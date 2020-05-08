May 27, 1931 – May 3, 2020 Sylvia Eaton Doran 88, of East Hartford, Ct. passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3rd at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Little Deer Isle, Maine, daughter of the late Roy Carleton Eaton and Helen Sewall Eaton Gelinas. After graduating from Deer Isle High School in 1949 she left the Island, married her husband Harold, and spent most of her life in East Hartford, Ct. She retired from Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, Ct. after 25 years of service. She was a long-time member of The Lutheran Church of St. Mark, Glastonbury, Ct. where she taught Kindergarten Sunday school for 50 years. The love of her church family and many friends was a big part of her life. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Harold, stepfather Robert Gelinas, sister Carlotta Parker and grandson Robert Doran. She is survived by her children Harold R. Doran, Jr of Manchester, Ct. Wanda Makowski and husband Thomas of Dallas, Tx. Robert C. Doran of East Hartford, Ct. and Carla Klebenow of Mountain Home, Id., a sister Beverly Eaton Rimkus, and life partner Kurt Fairchild of Little Deer Isle, Me, and sister-in-law Martha Goodell of Az. She had 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Christian memorial services will be held at a future date. Interment will take place at Howard Hill Cemetery Little Deer Isle, Me. Memorial donations can be sent to The Lutheran Church of St. Mark, Glastonbury, CT or Saunders Memorial Congregational Church, Little Deer Isle, Me. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.



