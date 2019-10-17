Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Rapaport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Rapaport

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Rapaport Obituary
Sylvia (Gordon) Rapaport, 94 years of age, recently of San Francisco, CA, formerly of West Hartford, CT, died Friday, October 11, 2019. She was the widow of Leonard J. Rapaport. Born in New Britain, CT, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Edythe (Orenstein) Gordon. Sylvia obtained both her Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Connecticut. In the 1940's and 50's she worked for Stanley Works in the HR department. In the 1950's she founded the first recreation center for the Hartford Juvenile Corrections Center. From the 60's she taught History at the Wethersfield, CT High School. After retiring, she worked for the Girl Scouts. She leaves her daughter, Emily Rapaport of San Francisco, CA. She was predeceased by her sister Marilyn Pellet of West Hartford, CT, and by her son, Richard J. Rapaport. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Chapel of the Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT with Rabbi Rebekah Goldman Mag officiating. Interment will follow in the Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation Cemetery, Mountain View Avenue, Avon, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Connecticut Girl Scouts or a . For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Sylvia, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now