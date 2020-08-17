Sylvia (Sadloski) Whalen, 85, of West Hartford, wife of the late Robert D. Whalen, passed away at home on Thursday August 13, 2020. Born in Hartford on November 14, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Sophie (Trymbulak) Sadloski. She was raised in Hartford, attended local schools, and had been a resident of West Hartford since 1957. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, and her holiday dinners were not to be missed. She is survived by her two daughters, Maureen and husband Michael Turner, and Eileen Muriel, as well as her six grandchildren, Gary, Lindsay, Jennifer, William, Caroline, and Christian. She was predeceased by her daughter, Francine Feathler. The calling hours and service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. The calling hours will be 11 a.m.-12 p.m., and the service will be held at 12 p.m. The burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
