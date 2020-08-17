1/
Sylvia Whalen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia (Sadloski) Whalen, 85, of West Hartford, wife of the late Robert D. Whalen, passed away at home on Thursday August 13, 2020. Born in Hartford on November 14, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Sophie (Trymbulak) Sadloski. She was raised in Hartford, attended local schools, and had been a resident of West Hartford since 1957. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, and her holiday dinners were not to be missed. She is survived by her two daughters, Maureen and husband Michael Turner, and Eileen Muriel, as well as her six grandchildren, Gary, Lindsay, Jennifer, William, Caroline, and Christian. She was predeceased by her daughter, Francine Feathler. The calling hours and service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. The calling hours will be 11 a.m.-12 p.m., and the service will be held at 12 p.m. The burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Molloy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Service
12:00 PM
Molloy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved