Tamara McLaughlin Mitchell, 45, of Torrington, Connecticut, passed away on March 28, 2020. Tami was born September 6, 1974 and grew up in Madison, Connecticut. She was a graduate of Daniel Hand High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from Granite State and a Master's from the University of New Hampshire. After university, Tami embarked on a successful career as a special education teacher. Throughout her career, she taught various levels of special education, teaching, respectively, at middle schools, high schools, adult education programs, and private behavioral schools across three states (New Hampshire, West Virginia and Connecticut). She ultimately settled in Connecticut, where she incorporated her experience and talents into her work as a special education teacher at CREC Academy of Science and Innovation in New Britain. Tami was a mother, an educator, and an artist with an eclectic soul that was evidenced by her wide-ranging interests. She was an accomplished painter who dabbled in mysticism and had an affinity for motorcycles and muscle cars. Whether she was fixing a Harley or painting a landscape, the unifying factor between her divergent interests was the passion she brought to each experience. Though her life was filled with passions, her biggest source of pride were her two daughters, Alaina and Ella King, who she loved without end. In addition to Alaina and Ella, Tami leaves behind her mother, Patricia McLaughlin of Fort Myers, Florida; her two brothers, Thomas ("Todd") McLaughlin (Jessica) of Guilford, CT, Justin McLaughlin (Kate) of Branford, CT; and a sister, Courtney McLaughlin (Scott) of Cherry Hill, NJ. She was predeceased by her father, Peter McLaughlin. Tami lived life in a sprint cruising through this world with the top down on her Mustang and laughing much of the way. We will miss her laughter. Many tears will be shed, but many smiles will live on with the memories her loved ones share. Due to the present Covid-19 situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020