Tammy (Tracano) Herrick, 53 of Newington Connecticut, passed away peacefully at 5:03pm on the 24th of June. She was born at Hartford Hospital on the 19th of April, 1967. She was a loyal employee at D&D Market for 5 years and she loved her customers and co workers. She loved venturing into New York City with her husband, she watched every Yankee game, she saw Marshall Crenshaw with her husband 20 times, and you could always find her with a cup of coffee. Above all, she loved being a mother and a wife. She leaves behind the most adoring husband of 30 years, Garth Herrick, two beautiful daughters Sarah Herrick and her boyfriend Steven Weis and Audrey Herrick. She is survived by her two sisters Toni and husband John Montano and Tracy Burch and Scott. Also, a nephew and niece Thomas and Marina Burch. She also leaves behind her in-laws Garth and Betsy. She is predeceased by Phyllis and Tom Tracano. We extend our deepest gratitude to the Hospital of Central Connecticut for their dedication of care to our loved Tammy. May she rest in paradise. Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain. Services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tammy's memory to the American Lung Association of CT, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.