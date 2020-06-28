Tammy A. Herrick
1967 - 2020
Tammy (Tracano) Herrick, 53 of Newington Connecticut, passed away peacefully at 5:03pm on the 24th of June. She was born at Hartford Hospital on the 19th of April, 1967. She was a loyal employee at D&D Market for 5 years and she loved her customers and co workers. She loved venturing into New York City with her husband, she watched every Yankee game, she saw Marshall Crenshaw with her husband 20 times, and you could always find her with a cup of coffee. Above all, she loved being a mother and a wife. She leaves behind the most adoring husband of 30 years, Garth Herrick, two beautiful daughters Sarah Herrick and her boyfriend Steven Weis and Audrey Herrick. She is survived by her two sisters Toni and husband John Montano and Tracy Burch and Scott. Also, a nephew and niece Thomas and Marina Burch. She also leaves behind her in-laws Garth and Betsy. She is predeceased by Phyllis and Tom Tracano. We extend our deepest gratitude to the Hospital of Central Connecticut for their dedication of care to our loved Tammy. May she rest in paradise. Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain. Services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tammy's memory to the American Lung Association of CT, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
3 entries
June 27, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Kristin Grover
June 26, 2020
Very sorry for you loss? You will definitely be well missed?
Kimberly Topa
Acquaintance
June 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
