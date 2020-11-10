1/1
Tammy S. Smith
Tammy S. Smith, 46, of Amston, beloved wife to Daniel Shamber, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born in Bristol, the daughter of Barry and Sharon (Bugbee) Flanagan of South Carolina, she grew up in Tolland and lived in Tolland County for most of her life before moving to Amston five years ago. She was a graduate of Tolland High School, Class of 1993. Tammy proudly served her country in the U. S. Navy. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend who enjoyed going on car rides and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband and her parents, she is survived by her children, Joshua Smith of Harlingen, Texas, Kayla Smith, and Evan Shamber both of Amston; two brothers, Greg Flanagan of Colchester, and Chris Flanagan of Terryville, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 3 – 5 p.m. with a time of sharing beginning at 5 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will be private. Face coverings are required for the calling hours and service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Inc., 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
November 9, 2020
It has been my pleasure in getting to know your daughter, Kayla. She is considered 1 of my family and has turned out to be an outstanding young woman. I didn't have the opportunity to know you, unfortunately. But please know I will ALWAYS be here for her. And ALWAYS be one of her biggest fans! Rest easy.
Maureen Troia
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melissa Eckley
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paula Bellody
Acquaintance
