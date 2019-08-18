Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Pavilion at Nevers Park
150 Nevers Rd
South Windsor, CT
Tammy Wheelock Obituary
Tammy Nugent Wheelock, 56, of South Windsor, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in Charleston, WV to Larry and Kay (Gibson) Nugent, Tammy graduated from South Windsor High School, and lived in Clemmons, NC for many years before finally settling back in South Windsor to help care for her niece and nephew. Tammy was a giving woman who always sought employment that would be in service to others. She volunteered for many years in the local cheerleading program in North Carolina and was an avid thrifter who could always find a good deal or an item to repurpose. Most important to Tammy was spending time with her beloved family and pets. Besides her parents Larry and Kay, she is survived by her daughter Cortney Wheelock and partner Jake Weinrich; her sister Deb Lussier and husband Jamie; her niece and nephew, Isabelle and Trevor; and her cousins, Teri Sholes Lorkovic and Jennifer Draper. She is also survived by extended Wheelock family members and a host of cherished, long-time friends. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 31 at the Pavilion at Nevers Park, 150 Nevers Rd South Windsor. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2019
