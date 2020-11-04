On September 29th, 2020, Tamrish Lundy succumbed to her long-time battle of her many complicated medical conditions even though she never complained. Tamrish knew how to light up the room with her one-of-a-kind laugh and bright personality. Tammy was not only a loving, kind, and fun person, but she was also so very spiritual. She knew how to put Jehovah's name in every conversation to provide encouragement to anyone and everyone. Her faith and full reliance were in her god Jehovah, and she wanted everyone she knew to know that even though her life may have been coming to an end, her assurance was that she would see them all again in the new system. She was the baby sister, but the glue to holding the entire family, near and far, together. She was called "Little Miss Busy Body." Tammy was loved and will be loved and missed by her sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and other family members along with her spiritual sisters and brothers in Jehovah's organization. Tammy is leaves behind her beautiful daughter Bryanna Lundy, her sisters Marilyn Hines and her husband Authur Hines, Deborah Turner, Marlina Mccauglin, and Robin McGhee, her brothers, Colbert Junior Garrison, David Vance Garrison, and Ricky Garrison. She was predeceased by her beautiful daughter Alexandria Lundy, her three brothers Crosby, Michael and Gerald Garrison, and her loving parents Colbert and Jenny Garrison. Donations can be made in cash app, by sending to $BryyBunnyy.



