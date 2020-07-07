Tapan Sinha Roy passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28th in his West Hartford home at the age of 82. He emigrated to the United States from India in 1958 to attend Yale University where he added two Masters' degrees to degrees earned in India. While at Yale, he married Gail Gefrich, his wife of 57 years. On July 11, 1997, Tapan became a naturalized US citizen and enjoyed the privilege of exercising his right to vote. Tapan worked at A.C. Gilbert before joining The Travelers Insurance Company in 1965. While at Travelers, Tapan did pioneering work to define the U.S. federal flood insurance program by simulating losses and establishing guidelines for magnitudes of losses and subsidies. His accomplishment earned letters of commendation from the Secretary of HUD, Robert C. Weaver, and the President of Travelers. Tapan advanced to the position of Director of Research and Development at Travelers before leaving in 1978 to become a partner at Liscord, Ward & Roy, Inc., an actuarial consulting firm based in New Hampshire. While working full time, Tapan continued to be academically active through teaching engineering economy at New Haven College (renamed the University of New Haven in 1970), and statistics and game theory as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Connecticut. Tapan is survived by his wife, Gail Roy; his three children, Meera Roy, Robie Roy, and Monica Roy; grandchildren Mitchell, Dhillon, Evan, and Kyra; son-in-law Robin Datta; daughter-in-law Jennifer Roy; plus nieces, nephews and cousins in the United States and India. He was predeceased by his father, Biren Sinha Roy, his mother, Nilima Sinha Roy, and his younger brother, Tarun Sinha Roy. Remembrances may be shared in the Facebook group, Tapan S. Roy Memorial, where his services will also be announced when they are scheduled in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tapan's name may be made to Heifer International or to UNICEF.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store