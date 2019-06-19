Tara (Broughel) Krause, 64, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2019. Tara was a warm and loving spirit who had a gift for befriending and bringing comfort to everyone around her. Her passion for helping others led her to work for many years as a nurse, including at New London's Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was also very active in the local business community and opened first a retail store, Balloons by the Sea, and then a paint-your-own pottery store, Get Fired Up/Fireworks, in Niantic, CT. Tara was outgoing, forming friendships with ease and she maintained deep and lasting bonds with loved ones from all facets of her life. She was generous and magnetic and brought joy to everyone around her with her playful sense of humor and antics that made us double over in laughter. Tara also cared deeply about nature and animals and raised many dogs and cats throughout her life. All of those touched by her will miss her deeply.

Tara was born in Hartford, CT on August 28, 1954, the daughter of James Driscoll and Eleanor (Clancy) Broughel, who instilled in her great pride in their Irish heritage. She grew up in West Hartford, CT and spent many summers at Black Point in Niantic where she developed a life-long love of the sea.

Tara is survived by her daughter, Abby Krause, and her siblings, David B., Barbara M., and Andrea J. Broughel; her beloved nieces and nephews, Tara, James, Lindsay, John, and Luke Broughel, Lucan Pipkin, Gabe Klein, and Kristin and Brian Sutherland; in addition to the Scully and Krause families. She was predeceased by her sisters Brenda Baker and Sheila K. Broughel.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will take place later this summer. Donations in her honor can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society at https://cthumane.org or Wildlife in Crisis at http://wildlifeincrisis.org/.