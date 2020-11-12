It is with a heavy heart that the family of Taylor Jameson Hills announces his death on October 22, 2020. Taylor was born in Hartford, CT on September 6, 1978. He graduated from Kingswood Oxford School 1996, Amherst College 2000, and the University of Connecticut School of Law 2008. Taylor practiced law in both Connecticut and New York. He was a proud and loving father to his daughter Madeleine with whom he enjoyed telling and reading stories, making art projects, eating pizza, discussing how the universe works. Taylor cherished his daughter and all of the many joys of parenthood. Taylor will be remembered for his extraordinary intelligence, keen wit, kindness and compassion. He was an excellent writer and his poetry and letters remain as a testament to his insight and creativity. Taylor is survived by his daughter Madeleine Sullivan Hills and her mother Megan Mahoney of Rumford, RI; Taylor's mother Kimberly Burris and her husband Cliff Wagner of Farmington, CT; his father Leighton Hills of Muir Beach, CA; grandmother Doryce Hills, brother Gage Hills, sister Mignon Hills Parsons; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Taylor was particularly close to his Uncle Michael Burris, his Aunt Katherine Carini, and his lifelong friend Joseph Sconyers.



