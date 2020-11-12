1/1
Taylor J. Hills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Taylor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Taylor Jameson Hills announces his death on October 22, 2020. Taylor was born in Hartford, CT on September 6, 1978. He graduated from Kingswood Oxford School 1996, Amherst College 2000, and the University of Connecticut School of Law 2008. Taylor practiced law in both Connecticut and New York. He was a proud and loving father to his daughter Madeleine with whom he enjoyed telling and reading stories, making art projects, eating pizza, discussing how the universe works. Taylor cherished his daughter and all of the many joys of parenthood. Taylor will be remembered for his extraordinary intelligence, keen wit, kindness and compassion. He was an excellent writer and his poetry and letters remain as a testament to his insight and creativity. Taylor is survived by his daughter Madeleine Sullivan Hills and her mother Megan Mahoney of Rumford, RI; Taylor's mother Kimberly Burris and her husband Cliff Wagner of Farmington, CT; his father Leighton Hills of Muir Beach, CA; grandmother Doryce Hills, brother Gage Hills, sister Mignon Hills Parsons; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Taylor was particularly close to his Uncle Michael Burris, his Aunt Katherine Carini, and his lifelong friend Joseph Sconyers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved