Taylor Victoria Filomeno, 24, of Cromwell, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, October 23, 2020. Taylor was born in Jalapa, Guatemala before coming home to her family at six months old. She leaves behind her grieving parents Daniel and Franca (Rigio) Filomeno of Rocky Hill; her three brothers, Nicholas Filomeno of Rocky Hill, Christopher and his wife Kate Filomeno of Glastonbury, and their son Daniel, and last but not least her beloved brother Alexander Filomeno of Dorchester, MA who always tried extra hard to stay in touch with her, and give her good advice. And of course her cat, Piper. Taylor also leaves behind her Aunts and Uncles whom she loved very, very much: Maria G. and Michele Abbatemarco of West Hartford, Miguelina and John Quagliano of Andover, Thomas and Madelyn Filomeno of West Hartford, Michael and Jeannie Filomeno of Longmeadow, MA. She leaves many cousins whom she loved each and every one of them very much, especially Angela Abbatemarco of West Hartford and Jackie Filomeno of Longmeadow, MA. They were both like sisters to Taylor and always looked out for her. Special thanks to her roommate and friend, Elizabeth Carucci who showed her kindness, guidance and friendship. Taylor always enjoyed working and meeting new people, no matter where she worked! She loved to welcome every one she knew, and those she didn't. She greeted everyone at Big Y's deli department with a big smile on her face, or cheerfully taking your coffee order at Starbucks. Her joy was meeting new people every day or greeting her return customers by name and remembering what their orders were. She just loved people and always had that smile that would light up a room. She had recently landed her dream job and was proud of working at the State of Connecticut Labor Department. She loved helping people and she enjoyed talking to them, helping them solve their problems. Taylor inherited her mother's love of babies and animals. She was so proud to finally have a "grown up job" so she could properly spoil her new nephew. She had recently adopted a cat and was thrilled with her new responsibilities of being a cat mom. By far, though, her ultimate happiness was being asked to be Godmother to her precious nephew, Daniel. She was so thrilled with that honor. The family would like to thank all the friends and family who came and supported during this painful time. We would also like to thank the Cromwell Police Department for their hard work, dedication and for their kindness, respect and love they showed us. Due to the current health crisis and Covid restrictions, her funeral service and burial will be private at the family's discretion. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please send donations to a charity of your choice
in her name or to Wholelifect.org
(Whole Life, 216 Broad Street, 3rd Floor, New London, CT 06320), which supports individuals with developmental disabilities. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.