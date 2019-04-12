Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
T.C. "Thomas" Allen

T.C. "Thomas" Allen Obituary
T.C. "Thomas" Allen, Jr., 81, of Bloomfield departed this world on April 6, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. He was born to the late T.C. & Willie Mae Allen, on July 7, 1937 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was predeceased by his parents, three sisters Edna Benson, Vera White and Fannie Allen. He leaves to cherish his memories, son Tommy Allen, daughters Victoria Allen of GA & Queen Allen of CT, six grandchildren, and a host of other relatives & friends. A celebration of T.C.'s life will be Saturday April 13, 2019 at 10AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby St. Bloomfield, CT 06002 with visitation from 9-10AM. Interment will be at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To leave a message of comfort to the Allen family visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019
