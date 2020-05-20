Ted Hallifax, 83, beloved husband of Carolyn (Tuttle) Hallifax, passed away on the morning of May 17 due to complications of COVID 19 at the Simsbury Governor's House, though he had been slowly drifting away since his diagnosis of dementia. He was born to Mildred and Eric Hallifax in Bristol, RI, and grew up in Fall River, MA. After high school he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served for 3 years in the First Division Air Wing in Korea. He moved to CT and began his career in the automobile business rising from salesman to used car manager to general manager in various dealerships. After he retired he worked for Salter Express and became a well respected school bus driver for the town of Simsbury. Ted's favorite pastimes were cooking, reading and traveling especially to Florida where he and Carolyn spent several winters after both of their retirements. He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, and the Elks. In addition to his wife, he leaves his stepsons and their families, Vincent Carabillo of West Hartford, Peter and Diane Carabillo of Glastonbury, grandchildren Jennifer Carabillo of Glastonbury, Philip Carabillo of Manchester and Dana and Alex Dyer of Gales Ferry, and great grandchildren Bruenn, Peyton, and Allison He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Delores, his daughter -in-law Margaret Carabillo, and his first wife Maxine. The family is grateful for the care and support given by Arden Court of Avon and Governor's House. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held this summer at a time to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to the Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070, or Foodshare at 450 Woodland Ave. Bloomfield, CT 06002. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Ted's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.