Ted L. Wojack, 93, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Haddam, CT. Born in New Britain, Ted attended New Britain High School. It's here he fell in love with, and married, Audrey (Linton) Wojack, his wife of 64 years. Ted was drafted by baseball's Cleveland Indians soon after graduation, however, he was called to serve his country in WWII joining the US Navy. After returning home, Ted and Audrey grew their family and settled in Berlin. Following a lengthy career in sales, Ted and Audrey retired to Fort Pierce, Florida where he lived a golfer's life. Leaving his home course of Timberlin Golf Club, where he was an honorary lifetime member of the Men's Club, Ted joined Fairwinds Golf Course. It's here he recorded his first ever Hole-in-One. Many presumed golf was his greatest talent, but Ted's true gift was people. Ted was a great friend who was loved by many. He respected all, and impacted everyone he met. Ted will be remembered for his outgoing personality, friendly demeanor, and infectious laugh. Surviving Ted is a daughter, Cheryl Wojack of Bristol; a son, Tom Wojack and wife Debbe of Fairfield, FL; granddaughters, Jen O'Neal and her husband Nick of Haddam; and Sara Wojack and her husband Brian Duttlinger of Apex, NC; four great grandchildren, who Ted affectionately called his "Rabbits", Molly and Evan O'Neal; and Mallorie and Collin Duttlinger; several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Audrey, Ted was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Lashenka; two sisters, Phyllis Dahlstrom and Marilyn Winkler. The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Saybrook at Haddam Assisted Living Facility. We appreciate you letting Ted chip golf balls around the property and preparing his favorite dessert, chocolate brownies. To the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice caregivers and volunteers, your selflessness and compassion for Ted does not go unnoticed. You were his captive audience for every story he told and laughed with him after every joke he made. You made his life better. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), introducing golf to Veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. www.pgareach.org
A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com