Teddie "Big Teddie" Gray, 62, of Hartford, entered eternal peace on October 26, 2020 at home. Born on June 18, 1958 in Blakely, GA to Irene and Eddie C. Gray Sr. He served in the US Navy and was the lead construction worker with JRJ Construction for 20 years. Big Teddie leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Irene "Mama" Gray; partner, Patricia "Tricia"; beloved son Teddie Gray Jr; siblings, Betty Gray, Robert Lee Gray, Eunice Gray, Gail Gray; Derrick Gray; Yvonne Gray; and Michael Gray along with nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends that he loved so dearly. He is predeceased by his father, Eddie C. Gray, Sr., brother, Eddie C. Gray Jr and sister, Mary Ann Gray.



