Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
679 Farmington Ave
West Harford, CT
Tenison W.L. Newsom Jr.


1938 - 2019
Tenison W.L. Newsom Jr. Obituary
Tenison (Tee) W. L. Newsom, Jr., 81, died November 1, 2019 at Hartford Hospital after a long illness. Born June 2, 1938, to Josephine (Polly) Paull Newsom and Tenison W. L. Newsom of West Hartford, Tee graduated from Kingswood School, Class of 1956, Lawrenceville School, Class of 1957, and Middlebury College, Class of 1961. His banking career started in the Training Department of the Hartford National Bank. He then moved to New York for a career in Investment Banking, first at Hayden Stone and then for 28 years at Lehman Brothers. He was a resident of Stamford, CT. His passion was for golf and he enjoyed a long active membership at The Stanwich Club, Greenwich, CT. He leaves his sister, Patricia Paull Newsom of West Hartford, his step-daughter Martha Stabler and her husband Peter of San Francisco, his step-grandchildren, Emily Stabler of Washington D.C and Timothy Stabler of San Francisco. He was predeceased by his parents. There will be a celebration of his life at 12:00 noon on Monday, December 2 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 679 Farmington Ave., West Harford with the Interment on Tuesday in the family plot at Indian River Cemetery, Clinton, CT
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
