Teresa DeVido

Teresa Costantin DeVido, 93, of Simsbury, formerly of Bernardsville, NJ, lived her life with love, honesty and a healthy side of sass. She passed away peacefully on June 15. Born in Clifton, NJ, Teresa met Bob DeVido, her family's paperboy and the love of her life, when she was 13. Married five years later, they enjoyed a 65-year-long partnership that completed them both. In 1952 they moved to Bernardsville, NJ, where she lived 63 happy years, raising their family and building lifelong friendships. Summers were spent at her little piece of heaven, their cottage on Lake Champlain. Teresa moved to Simsbury five years ago to be closer to her daughter Carol and her family. When her girls were young, Teresa devoted herself to them. She spent hours sewing their clothes, volunteering at their school, and teaching them to be caring and kind, but never a pushover. She took jobs she didn't like much, but ones that allowed her to be present for her family. She made the best of those jobs, rising to manager of Bedwell Elementary School's cafeteria. She and Bob retired together, and spent several years traveling, ballroom dancing, and enjoying time with their grandchildren. When Bob fell ill, Teresa cared for him lovingly through fourteen years of his gradual decline. When he died in 2010, her life was never quite the same; but as usual, she picked herself up and moved forward. She rejoined her quilting club and co-led an exercise class with her sister, Connie. She enjoyed hours of conversation with dear friends and made a lot of her famous cherry cheese pies. She and Carol gardened, shopped, sewed, and shared so many Friendly's ice cream sundaes together. But what she treasured most was time with her grandchildren, Rebecca and David, who visited often and always made her laugh. Teresa leaves behind her daughter, Carol (CJ) DeVido Hauss and her husband Neale (Buzz) of Avon, CT; grandchildren, Rebecca Hauss Blair, her husband Jonathan and great-grandchildren, Connor and Robin, all of Winchester, MA; and David Hauss and his wife, Mariana, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She leaves her sister Connie deVersterre and her family with whom she shared many stories and even more laughs. She is also survived by a daughter Diane Tetreault and her family. In honor of Teresa's commitment to education and her own journey as the bilingual child of immigrants, she asked that donations be made in her memory to Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford, 30 Arbor St., Suite 101South, Hartford, CT 06106 (www.lvgh.org). A private memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.