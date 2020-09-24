Teresa Jean Williams, 51, of Unionville, passed away after a long battle on the morning of September 22, 2020. Terry was the last of seven children born to the late Rose and Whitman Winot on November 22, 1968. She was the beloved wife of Preston Williams and mother of recent University of Virginia graduate Emily and Farmington High School junior Jackson. Terry was a graduate of Simsbury High School, Class of 1986 and the University of Connecticut Business School, Class of 1990 with a degree in Finance. Terry worked a variety of business administration roles for Advest, several banks, and finally a local financial investment firm. She was known for her organization, grit, infectious personality that was admired by her co-workers. Terry was still very close to her childhood friends John McKay, Chris Haas, Chris Keiller, Laurie Homokay, and Joel Szulc as well as countless other friends she made during her Simsbury, UConn, and Farmington days. Being her friend was being part of a permanent group. She always kept up on current events that related to her friends, their kids and what was going on in their lives. She was especially close to her UConn friends Heather Tweeddale, Lisa Trager and the late Ela Glynn. Terry loved music. Whether it was classic rock, show tunes, or whatever was on the radio, she always had music on at work, in the car, while cooking, and every day in her life. Some of her favorite memories growing up were with the Simsbury Summer Theater for Youth and attending concerts with her late brother Steven as well as quizzing her kids on classic rock trivia and rocking out to Hamilton. Having a big family meant someone had to take charge, and Terry did just that. She organized Thanksgiving meals, planned the family get-togethers and made birthdays, Christmas, and every occasion feel special and personal. Just like any mom would. Her children Emily and Jackson were the lights of her life. Terry was heavily involved with the organizations that her children were involved in. Whether it was Friends of Music, Boy Scout Troop 170, Friends of Farmington Crew, Union School PTO, The Dance Connection or other interests, Terry was the first one to volunteer, the last one to leave, and the one who made the biggest impression on the room. Terry loved not only her kids, but all of the other kids and frequently took them under her wing like they were her own. Terry is survived by her loving husband Preston and her two children Emily and Jackson. Mourning her are her siblings and her families: sister Sandy and her husband George McCormick; sister Lynne and her husband Bernie Erickson; sister Judy Cole and children Will, Nathan, Danny, and Greg; brother Bob Winot, his wife Kathy Pelletier, and children Matt and Jeff Winot; and brother Tom, his wife Charlene Winot and children Chelsea and Lindsey. She also leaves her in-laws Dan and Elane Williams who she always loved visiting on Cape Cod getting her favorite non-fat espresso shake while sitting on Nauset Beach. She is predeceased by her parents Whitman and Rose Winot and her loving brother Steven. Extra thanks to all of the exceptional nurses and doctors at both UConn and Hartford Hospital ICU and Step Down Unit for their service and compassionate care. Visitation for friends and family will be held outside of The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (Sept. 25) from 5:00-8:00pm. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday (Sept. 26) at 12:00pm in Riverside Cemetery, Garden St., Farmington. A larger celebration of Terry's life will be planned when COVID-19 restrictions are eased. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Farmington Friends of Music or Friends of Farmington Crew. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
