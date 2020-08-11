Teresa "Terry" (Talalaj) Kask, 90, of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor, after a brief illness. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Stella (Mazanski) Talalaj. She was a lifelong resident of New Britain and a longtime member of St. Jerome Church (now St. Katharine Drexel Parish). She was a graduate of New Britain High School and was employed by Fafnir Bearing for many years as a secretary. Terry enjoyed family gatherings, holidays, and birthday parties. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Francis Kask, and her brothers, Chester and Henry Talalaj of New Britain and her sisters, Anna and Helen Talalaj of New Britain, and Florence Wysocki of Meriden. She leaves her loving children, a daughter, Nancy Leva and her husband John of Whately, MA, a son, James Kask and his wife, Donna, of Colchester, CT and her two cherished grandchildren, Mike and Julie Leva. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law, Bertha Talalaj of New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from St Katherine Drexel Parish at St. Jerome Church 1010 Slater Rd. New Britain at 11:00 A.M. Terry will be lovingly laid to rest with her husband Francis in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent in her memory to St. Jerome Church. Terry's family would like to sincerely thank the dedicated staff at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor for their excellent care and dedication during her stay there. To share a memory with Terry's family please visit us at www.duksa.net