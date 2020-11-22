1/
Teresa LeMay
1953 - 2020
Teresa LeMay, lovingly nicknamed "Tree", died November 11, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Tree was born Teresa Louise Bacewicz on January 19, 1953, to Joseph and Virginia Bacewicz of Enfield, CT. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her grandchildren, her friends, and her husband, playing cards, and watching horror movies. She was a keypunch operator for many years and was predeceased by her parents and her step-daughter, Tiffany LeMay Olsen. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Albert LeMay, of Enfield, CT and Sangerville, Maine; her step-daughter, Jessica Rosati, of Enfield, CT; her life-time best friend, Paula (Crowley) Bragdon of Suffield, CT; her sister, Cynthia and husband Chip Stamm of Newington; her brother, Joseph and wife Janice Bacewicz of Tolland; her brother, Robert and wife Deborah Bacewicz of Ledyard; her sister, Beverly Barry and Marianne Bacewicz of West Bend, Wisconsin; her aunt, Ann Stamulis, of Plainville; her sister-in-law, Linda Curran, of Springfield MA; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations to Megan's children's education fund may be made, c/o Jessica Rosati. For more information, please email JessicaT9978@hotmail.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Connecticut
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-909-2728
