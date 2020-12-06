Teresa M. Bock born July 26, 1924 in Middletown, Middlesex, CT peacefully ascended into heavenly light on November 22, 2020. Teresa is survived by her sons Robert Michael "Bimbo" Bock and Brian Richard "Buggy" Bock, her daughter "Debra Alice "Debbiekins" Watson and her youngest Steven Patrick "T.V." Bock, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, sons and daughters-in-law, and god-children in the states of AK, CO, CT, GA, MO, MN, NY, TN, and TX. Please visit this website for a full obituary: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/teresa-bock-obituary?pid=197195284
or https://southcare-16518.meaningfulfunerals.net/obituary/teresa-bock