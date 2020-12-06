My condolences to the Bock family. I have many fond memories involving Aunt Teresa. when she still lived in Ct. Karen and Gordie and I were toddlers and Chris was a baby. After moving to K. C. she made trips east, usually in the summer. When I got into trucking I'd call Aunt T whenever I was going to or through K C and I would stop to visit the family . After she moved to Ga. I stopped to see your mom several times. In 2011 my brother Jimmy and I went to Asheville, N. C. and then Ga. Karen let Bob know. He visited with us in Asheville. We visited Aunt T, Karen and Keith on that trip also. Aunt Teresa was a great human being. Whenever she and my mom were together one could tell that they were both full of happiness. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.J

Joe Piatti

