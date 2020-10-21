Mrs. Teresa W. Carmody, 99 years old, passed away peacefully October 19, 2020 with family by her side. She was born October 15, 1921 in Shelton, CT to the late Anna Macek Walcek and Michal Walcek and was one of nine children. She was predeceased by her brothers Frank, Michael, Anthony, Edward, Albert, Stanley and sister Mary. Her surviving brother, Emil lives in CA. Although she was among the top of her class, she left Shelton High School after completing tenth grade to support the family. She never intended to marry until she met the love of her life and married on May 20, 1944. Teresa was active in the St. Rose Mother's Guild and the PTA. She was known for her cooking and finding bargains, but her first priority was her family. She was predeceased by her daughter Anne, who died in infancy, son John J. and her beloved husband John V. Carmody. She is survived by her sons Reverend Stephen Carmody, O.P., Brian and wife, Peg, Paul and wife, Elizabeth, Vincent and wife, Rebecca, and daughter, Mary, and husband, Paul Dumont. There are nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She lived in East Hartford since 1944 and has been a faithful communicant at St. Rose Church. Her faith played a central role not only in practicing it selflessly, but also passing it on to her family. Calling hours will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at B.J. Callahan Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. E. Hartford, CT. 06108 to sign to online guestbook go to www.Callahanfuneral.com
. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 23 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, East Hartford. Committal immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford.