1/1
Teresa W. Carmody
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Teresa W. Carmody, 99 years old, passed away peacefully October 19, 2020 with family by her side. She was born October 15, 1921 in Shelton, CT to the late Anna Macek Walcek and Michal Walcek and was one of nine children. She was predeceased by her brothers Frank, Michael, Anthony, Edward, Albert, Stanley and sister Mary. Her surviving brother, Emil lives in CA. Although she was among the top of her class, she left Shelton High School after completing tenth grade to support the family. She never intended to marry until she met the love of her life and married on May 20, 1944. Teresa was active in the St. Rose Mother's Guild and the PTA. She was known for her cooking and finding bargains, but her first priority was her family. She was predeceased by her daughter Anne, who died in infancy, son John J. and her beloved husband John V. Carmody. She is survived by her sons Reverend Stephen Carmody, O.P., Brian and wife, Peg, Paul and wife, Elizabeth, Vincent and wife, Rebecca, and daughter, Mary, and husband, Paul Dumont. There are nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She lived in East Hartford since 1944 and has been a faithful communicant at St. Rose Church. Her faith played a central role not only in practicing it selflessly, but also passing it on to her family. Calling hours will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at B.J. Callahan Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. E. Hartford, CT. 06108 to sign to online guestbook go to www.Callahanfuneral.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 23 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, East Hartford. Committal immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
B.J. Callahan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Committal
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
8602890209
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved