Terrence Cassell Clemens, 85. Fondly called Terry, passed away on November 9th, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Born in Hartford Connecticut, the 5th son of William and Margaret Clemens, (Cassell). Terry was predeceased by his parents and four older brothers: Billy, Bobby, Dickie and Francis, and 3 sisters-in-law, Jean, Kaja, and Jane. He missed them all immensely, but kept their memories bright and alive by sharing wonderful stories of their adventures with his many friends and family. He was a master storyteller, loved a good joke, made friends wherever he went and never met a stranger with whom he couldn't strike up a lively conversation. All the Clemens brothers served in the military. His 4 older brothers served during WWII in the Navy, while younger brother Terry was a proud Marine. He was stationed at Base Camp Lejeune and he also served under NATO Command in Naples Italy. He was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. Following active duty, he began his career with the Hartford Electric Light Company in the early 1960's and stayed with the company through its many changes and retired as a Supervisor System Projects, Hartford, at Northeast Utilities. Terry was the beloved spouse of Lynne Clemens (Sellers). They enjoyed 60 years of joyful marriage! He is survived by his wife, their 3 children with their spouses Kate Clemens and Jim Nowack, Terry Jr and Toni-Marie Clemens (Beccia) Tom and Iecha (Chenes), His grandchildren Drew, Emily, Seth, Ben, Mikayla and Brenden, numerous nieces and nephews and his two sisters-in-law Ann Clemens and Nancy Pierce. The sadness our family feels is tempered by our many happy memories of our lives with him. His whole life revolved around his family. As a spouse, father, and later, grandfather with the endearing and much loved title of Bumpy; he loved to be where the action was and attended all the kid's sporting events, scouting milestones, concerts, dance recitals, parties and celebrations! We will continue his storytelling tradition and keep our dear Bumpy's spirit alive through the re-telling of his best tales as well as our own wonderful stories of our lives with him. Due to COVID, services will be private. The family will plan a spring memorial service for Terry, once all can gather safely to celebrate his life and share a tall tale or two. In the meantime, if you would like to honor Terry with a donation, here are 3 organizations dear to his heart: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, The Shriners Hospital for Children
, and The Wounded Warriors
Project. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Glastonbury, has been entrusted with Terrence's arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit FarleySullivan.com