Terrence L. "Terry" Emery

Terrence L. "Terry" Emery Obituary
Terrence Terry L Emery 81 of Bristol and formally of Southington passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Apple rehab Farmington Valley in Plainville Born on August 22, 1938 in Lincoln Maine to the late Sherwood and Ella sleeper Emery he had been a long time Southington resident. Terry loved music especially country music and playing the guitar. His passion for baseball was expressed through his loyalty for the game. He is survived by his daughter Dolores Adams and her husband Ross of Meriden and son James S Emery and his wife Sharon of Southington six grandchildren Donald, Lisa, Gregory, Matthew, Patrick, Nathan and four great grandchildren Ella, Christopher, Wesley, and Arkham. He is also survived by his sister Mae Bouchard & her Husband Gerald of Sherman ME And two brothers Charles Emery & his wife Nancy of Southington and William Emery & his wife Cindy of Island Falls Maine. Many nieces and nephews and a very special friend Leigh. He was predeceaced by his brother Jackman Emery. Funeral services will be held privately in Sherman Maine at the convenience of the family Plantsville funeral home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit WWW.Plantsville funeral home.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
