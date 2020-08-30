June 30, 1930 – August 13, 2020 The world lost a bright light on Thursday, August 13, 2020, when Terrence Lloyd DeBeatham, of Port Charlotte, FL received his eternal reward.
Born on June 30, 1930, Terrence was the sixth of seven children born to Frederick and Bernita (Tracey) DeBeatham of Brownstown, St. Ann, in Jamaica, W.I.
Affectionally known as "Bill", Terrence was instilled with the value of hard work and perseverance from. He would often assist his father with farming as a young man in his native Jamaica. He earned a coveted position at the Half Moon Resort, where his pleasant demeanor, keen eye for detail, quiet leadership and hard work kept him in high demand. These character traits eventually brought him to the United States, and he settled in Hartford, CT, a place that would be his home for over 30 years. He was a long-standing dedicated employee of Northeast Utilities (now Eversource) until his retirement in 1995.
A man of deep conviction, Terrence's faith was a core part of his existence. He gave his heart to the Lord at an early age and was devoted to God and his church family.
As a founding member of the first Caribbean Church of God in Southern New England, Terrence DeBeatham served in almost every capacity from "the pulpit to the pew." He served as Trustee, Council Member, Service Leader, and Sunday School Teacher – a role that he continued until shortly before his passing. He enjoyed greeting visitors, and would often do special appeals during service, frequently gratefully acknowledging just how much God had taken care of him, noting that "You can't beat God's giving, no matter how hard you try." This was often followed by a song brought up from the recesses of his memory, delivered in a sonorous bass.
Long a proponent of education, Terrence consistently demanded excellence. Never satisfied with complacency, he pushed his children to do their best in all things. He beamed with pride as he witnessed his children's graduation from college and medical school. He was a member of the Peter C. Barrett Scholarship committee since its inception, working tirelessly, well before any of his children could have benefitted. He loved to encourage youth to pursue education, often reminding them that "an education is something that no man can take from you," and would frequently reach into his pockets to give them something to help them pursue their goals.
Terrence was able to fuse his love of his church family with his interests in education on the church's Scholarship Committee's annual bus trip to Canada. Here again, he shined, recruiting participants, helping schedule the trip, and leading the group. On those annual trips, he enjoyed venturing out and exploring Yonge Street and, without fail, always seemed to gather a following. Everyone seemed to want to be where he was. Upon return to the US border, he delighted in reporting to the Customs Agent "Nothing to Declare," knowing full well that both buses were laden with Caribbean delicacies being transported back to the states. He enjoyed walking up and down the aisle on the way home, often leading the group in song.
Terrence just had a way with people – a capacity to connect with anyone, irrespective of station. He was compassionate, cared for others, often reaching out to share his resources in order to help complete strangers. He unofficially adopted hundreds as part of his tribe and cared for each and every one of them just as deeply as he did for his own family. Countless people have special and fond memories of the things that "Uncle Bill" said and did. His love for others was genuine and authentic.
A raconteur of no comparison, he lived to tell a good story, recount history or share a good joke. He had a laugh that could fill a room, and twinkle in his eye that made everyone feel special.
Terrence always had a special level of wisdom, that only seemed to improve with age. As the patriarch of the DeBeatham family, he would always have time to talk, share advice, negotiate or help resolve conflicts. His unparalleled capacity for compassion enabled him to reach many.
There was little else Terrence loved more than his family. He looked after his family, and, when the time came, helped them develop their own lives here.
In 1976, Terrence met the love of his life Sonia Thomas and married, and they were inseparable for nearly 44 years until his passing. She made his family complete, with Melinda, Terry, and the additions of Wayne Lorraine. In retirement, they enjoyed getting their senior coffees and breakfast sandwiches while watching the world go by.
Rarely fussy, Terrence was always content. He derived joy from the things that mattered most – time spent with family, phone calls, and a well-prepared meal. In his retirement, nothing pleased him more than spending his golden years with the love of his life, being a short ride from his sisters, gardening in the fertile Florida soil, and sitting on the lanai, feeding and watching the birds. He would declare, "I have been blessed by God".
Terrence was predeceased by his parents, and siblings Wilfred, Gwenola, Ruby, Melrose, and Allan. Left to cherish his memory and honor his legacy: Sonia, his loving wife of nearly 44 years; daughter Melinda Terrell (and husband Bernard), son Terrence F DeBeatham (and wife Juliet) of Hartford, CT; son Wayne L. DeBeatham, M.D. of Bronx, NY; and daughter Loraine F. DeBeatham of Bloomfield, CT; a host of nieces and nephews, including siblings Andrew DeBeatham and Suzette DeBeatham-Brown, both of Bloomfield, CT; and loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister Ena Ellis (and Val); and innumerable adopted children and mentees.
Viewing will be held at Rehoboth Church of God at 1170 Blue Hills Avenue, in Bloomfield, CT on September 5, 2020 from 8:30 – 10 am, followed by a private Homegoing Celebration. The service will also be available for streaming at https://www.rehobothcog.org/livestream/
Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
