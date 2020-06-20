Terrence M. "Terry" McBride
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrence M. "Terry" McBride, 76, husband of Joan (Strumskas) McBride of Berlin, passed away June 17, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born in Hartford son of the late Thomas M. and Helen (Keegan) McBride. Terry was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and the University of Hartford. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of McBride Wayside Carpet of Newington with his brothers. Terry loved golf and watching sports especially the Red Sox and UConn basketball. He was active in the Newington Council 3884 of the Knights of Columbus, a longtime member of the Floor Covering Association, the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick and was an usher for the Church of the Incarnation. Terry also enjoyed a good cold beer. Besides his wife, he leaves his sons, Jeff McBride and his wife Aimee and their children Lauren, Madisen and Hayden of Berlin and Chris McBride and his wife Kerianne and their children Sawyer, Griffen and Calla of California. Terry will also be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters, Joan Demarco of Newington, Paul McBride and his wife Denise of Newington, Gemma Mahoney and her husband Vin of West Hartford, Thomas McBride and his wife Val of Newington, Kathy Gervais and her husband Bob of Newington and Martin McBride of Wethersfield, a brother-in-law Richard Casciano of Newington and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy Casciano. Friends may call on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the Church of the Incarnation on Tuesday June 23, 2020. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, section 32 at 11:45. All are invited to attend the burial. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Burial
11:45 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park, Section 32
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Pauline Kaselouskas
Friend
June 19, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 19, 2020
McBride Family, very sorry to read about Terry. Reading about him brought back many happy memories. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. May he rest in peace.
Doris and Ron Bouffard
Friend
June 19, 2020
I was so sad to hear of the passing of Terry. My thoughts and prayers are with all the Mc Brides. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Soar with the angels, Terry.
Kathi Sullivan
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved