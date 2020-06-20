Terrence M. "Terry" McBride, 76, husband of Joan (Strumskas) McBride of Berlin, passed away June 17, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born in Hartford son of the late Thomas M. and Helen (Keegan) McBride. Terry was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and the University of Hartford. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of McBride Wayside Carpet of Newington with his brothers. Terry loved golf and watching sports especially the Red Sox and UConn basketball. He was active in the Newington Council 3884 of the Knights of Columbus, a longtime member of the Floor Covering Association, the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick and was an usher for the Church of the Incarnation. Terry also enjoyed a good cold beer. Besides his wife, he leaves his sons, Jeff McBride and his wife Aimee and their children Lauren, Madisen and Hayden of Berlin and Chris McBride and his wife Kerianne and their children Sawyer, Griffen and Calla of California. Terry will also be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters, Joan Demarco of Newington, Paul McBride and his wife Denise of Newington, Gemma Mahoney and her husband Vin of West Hartford, Thomas McBride and his wife Val of Newington, Kathy Gervais and her husband Bob of Newington and Martin McBride of Wethersfield, a brother-in-law Richard Casciano of Newington and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy Casciano. Friends may call on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the Church of the Incarnation on Tuesday June 23, 2020. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, section 32 at 11:45. All are invited to attend the burial. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 20, 2020.