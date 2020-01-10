Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Terry Baird
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Terry Baird


1942 - 2020
Terry Baird Obituary
Terry Howard Baird, 77, of East Haddam, beloved husband of 58 years to Yolanda (Moroni) Baird, died Thursday January 9, 2020 at his home. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Victor E. Baird and Alice Bell (Flynn) Baird. Prior to his retirement, Terry was employed as a Plumber and Sprinkler Fitter with All State Fire Protection in Hartford. Terry is survived by his wife Yolanda, son, Everett Baird of East Haddam, daughters, Darlene Baird of Colchester, Amy Len and her husband Tony of Colchester, brother, Michael Baird, four grandchildren, Samantha Landon, Christine Lajoie, Matthew Lajoie, Ryan Baird, five great-grandchildren, Jamison, Rex, and Mack Landon, Karleigh Hosp, and Justin Lajoie. He was predeceased by his brother, Arthur and Albert Baird. The funeral service will be held on Monday January 13th at 7 pm at Biega Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 5 to 7 p at Biega Funeral Home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at St. Sebastian Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the East Haddam Ambulance Assoc., P.O. Box 17, Moodus, CT 06469. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 10, 2020
