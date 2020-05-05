Terry J. French passed away April 27, 2020, on his 74th birthday. His death was not Covid19 related. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Louise (Gagnon) French of Newington, CT; a daughter, Abigail F. Holt, son-in-law Benjamin Holt, and grandson Nathan Holt, of Acton, MA; brothers-in-law Michael Gagnon of Buckhannon, WV; Timothy Gagnon and his wife Lynn of Titusville FL; James Gagnon and his wife Barbara of Franklin, NJ; nieces and nephews Donette Loehr and her husband Ralph of Rochester, NY, Michael Fitzsimmons and his wife Ann, of Corning, NY; Jennifer Cohn and her family of Lodi, CA; Bryan Gagnon and his fiancée Stephanie Bialkowski of East Hartford, CT; Trisha Trawle and her family of Titusville, FL; Todd Gagnon of Manahawkin, NJ; and Aaron Gagnon and his family of Sparta, NJ. Mr. French was pre-deceased by his first wife, Linda A. French, and a nephew, Richard Leible. Mr. French was born and raised in Brockport, NY on the Erie Canal and was educated at the Campus School and Brockport High School. He also graduated with a B.S. in Printing Management from Rochester Institute of Technology, and was a member in good standing of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. During his extensive printing career, he worked in the Production, Scheduling and Customer Service Departments at various printing companies in New Hampshire, Texas, Wisconsin, Maine and Connecticut. He had a great passion for sports, especially baseball and hockey. In high school, he was a top scoring forward in basketball, and he was a star pitcher of the baseball team specializing in the off speed pitches with a respectable fast ball. In fact, he was scouted and nearly picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, the former Hartford Whalers, the Boston Bruins, and a season ticket holder of the Hartford Wolf Pack. In 1991, he decided to change careers, and convert his extensive collection of baseball cards and sports memorabilia into a successful sole proprietorship called "Great Catch Sports Cards", naming the business after his wife, Louise. He traveled all over the country doing card shows of all sizes, until he retired and closed the business in 2012. During their marriage, Terry and Louise loved to travel. He was known and loved by many as a man of integrity with a great sense of humor, who was a good listener, and a loyal and dependable friend. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. French will be buried in a private service. A memorial and celebration of his well-lived life will be held at a later date to be determined by his family. Donations in his name can be made to any Disabled Veteran organization of your choice. The Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home at Duksa Family Funeral Homes assisted the family. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit www.duksa.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.