Terry Jones, 61, of Windsor, formerly of Hartford, beloved husband for 21 years of Patrice (Johnson) Jones, and father of Mia and Jayvon Jones, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Monday, March 9, 2020. "Big T" was a loving son, husband, father, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 5-8 p.m., at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m., at the The Lodge Community Chapel. Burial will be private. To read the full obituary or to share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2020
