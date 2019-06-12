Thaddeus L. Hoffa lived an extraordinary life of nearly 95 years and peacefully transitioned on June 4, 2019 at UCONN Hospital surrounded by his family. He was an aeronautical engineer with several Master's degrees and proud to be an American. He loved flying sailplanes, skiing, traveling around the world, gardening, playing the violin and spending time with his family. He was an active member of the New England Air Museum and the Polish Falcons. Ted was married 54 years and is survived by his beloved wife Ruta; son Mark, and daughters Juliet and Kristiana; along with six grandchildren: Laurin, Ashley, Michael, Patrick, Alex and Evan. He also is survived by his brother Richard and sister Irena in his hometown of Poznan, Poland, along with many nieces and nephews. He joins his brother Damian, mother Maria and father Leon in heaven. The family is grateful to the staff at the Felician Adult Day Care and Arden Courts of Farmington who cared for Ted during his final year. A memorial service will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Windsor Locks on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Polish Falcons Heritage Foundation, 381 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15220 (online at www.polishheritage.org) or to the . Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary