Thaddeus "Ted" Jagoda, 91, of Middletown, beloved husband of the late Gisele (Loranger) Jagoda died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Rockfall, CT on June 30, 1929, to the late Franciscus and Marianna (Grech) Jagoda. Prior to his retirement, Ted worked for the State of Connecticut at the Connecticut Valley Hospital. Ted was a veteran of the Korean War, and served in the US Army from 1951-56. He was a lifetime parishioner of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in Middletown. Ted is survived by daughter Linda Borowitz and her husband James of Middletown, Daughter Lisa Jagoda of Bristol, four grandchildren Mark, Nicholas, and Matthew Borowitz and Devin Alger, a Great Grandson, Aidan Alger as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased four brothers, Frank, Adolf, Joseph and Edward Jagoda; and five sisters, Sophie Brennan, Helen Annelli, Betty Szymaszek, Katherine Klimkowski, and Adeline Jagoda. The family would like to thank the staff of Apple Rehab in Middletown for their love and care over the past two months during Ted's time there. His Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:30 a.m on Monday the 30th at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Middletown. (The main entrance to the church and parking is at 24 Hubbard St). Burial will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday the 29th from 3-5 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
at 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford CT, 06492. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.