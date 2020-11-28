1/1
Thaddeus Jagoda
1929 - 2020
Thaddeus "Ted" Jagoda, 91, of Middletown, beloved husband of the late Gisele (Loranger) Jagoda died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Rockfall, CT on June 30, 1929, to the late Franciscus and Marianna (Grech) Jagoda. Prior to his retirement, Ted worked for the State of Connecticut at the Connecticut Valley Hospital. Ted was a veteran of the Korean War, and served in the US Army from 1951-56. He was a lifetime parishioner of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in Middletown. Ted is survived by daughter Linda Borowitz and her husband James of Middletown, Daughter Lisa Jagoda of Bristol, four grandchildren Mark, Nicholas, and Matthew Borowitz and Devin Alger, a Great Grandson, Aidan Alger as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased four brothers, Frank, Adolf, Joseph and Edward Jagoda; and five sisters, Sophie Brennan, Helen Annelli, Betty Szymaszek, Katherine Klimkowski, and Adeline Jagoda. The family would like to thank the staff of Apple Rehab in Middletown for their love and care over the past two months during Ted's time there. His Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:30 a.m on Monday the 30th at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Middletown. (The main entrance to the church and parking is at 24 Hubbard St). Burial will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday the 29th from 3-5 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association at 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford CT, 06492. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
NOV
30
Liturgy
11:30 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa Church
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
Ted was such a nice person, as were all his sisters and brothers. A big big family. I knew many of them from St. Mary's. When the whole family walked in they sat in 2 pews.
It made me smile then, makes
me smile today. RIP Ted.
Now you join the whole family,
with the Lord embracing you.

A family friend from long ago.
November 27, 2020
Dear Lisa & Devin,
Our sincere condolences to you and your family for your loss. Our hearts are with you during this difficult time.

The McIntyre family
Sean, Traci, Alysia, Aidey, and Wanda
Traci McIntyre
Grandchild
November 27, 2020
Poppy was one of the greatest and most humble men I've ever met. I had an opportunity to get pretty close to him and his wife as well. He was an incredible great grandfather to my son Aiden and he always had a smile on his face. Definitely an unforgettable man and he will be missed dearly.
Alysia McIntyre
Family
November 27, 2020
Dear Linda, Lisa, Jim, Mark, Nicolas, Matthew and Devin,
We are so sorry that Ted has passed away. It was always so good to see him at your house and share a nice conversation. He loved you all.
Christine, Steve & Kyra Harrington
Family
November 24, 2020
Dear Linda & Lisa,
I am so so sorry to hear about the passing of your dad. He was such a sweet man. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Suzanne LeBrun-Berry
Friend
