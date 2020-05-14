Thaddeus Pianka
1942 - 2020
Thaddeus Frank Pianka, 77, of Higganum, husband of Mary Ann (Kowaleski) Pianka, died Sunday May 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Frank and Mary (Nadolny) Pianka. Ted retired from Standard Knapp in Portland where he worked for 38 years. Ted's deep-felt interests included building rock walls, creating homemade wooden surf fishing lures, fishing, hiking, nature, Survivor, and the UCONN men's basketball team. Our dad believed in fairness and equality for all people. Ted never backed down from a challenge, and although he fought to the end against his illness, he eventually lost his life to Covid-19. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, sons Jeremy Pianka and his wife Rachel of Marlborough, Seth Pianka and his partner Phoebe Rockholz of Clinton and her son Cole Rockholz., brother Edward Pianka, sister Francis Mroczka and many loving nieces and nephews. Due to current events, funeral services are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to FoodShare.org. Our family gives a heartfelt thank you to the men and woman of Yale New Haven Hospital who did everything they could with kindness to help Ted in his fight against Covid-19. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.
Funeral service
May 13, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to The Pianka Family. I am stunned to hear of Ted's passing & words can not express the gratitude I have in knowing Ted. To those closest to Ted, I hope that one day soon the memory of him will bring smiles of joy rather than tears of sadness. He touch my heart & will forever be missed.
Nicole Dunn
Friend
