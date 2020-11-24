1/1
Thadeus J. Wojnarowicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thadeus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thadeus J. Wojnarowicz, 92, of Windsor, husband of Felicia (Krupinski) Wojnarowicz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, one of eight children born to Teofil and Katazyna (Urban) Wojnarowicz. During his early years he lived in Worcester and Webster, Massachusetts before moving to Windsor, Connecticut 57 years ago. He earned his associate's degree from the Worcester School of Business Science. Prior to his retirement in 1990, Thadeus was an accountant for over 37 years. After his retirement, he and Felicia were renowned antique dealers and were known nationally and internationally. Thadeus proudly served his country in the U. S. Army Air Corps during World War II and was stationed on Guam. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Mark Wojnarowicz Sr. and his wife Colleen of Venice, Florida, and Mitchell Wojnarowicz and his wife Barbara of Amsterdam, New York; two grandsons, Mark Jr., and Michael Wojnarowicz. He was predeceased by seven siblings. Funeral services are private, and burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved