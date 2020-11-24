Thadeus J. Wojnarowicz, 92, of Windsor, husband of Felicia (Krupinski) Wojnarowicz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, one of eight children born to Teofil and Katazyna (Urban) Wojnarowicz. During his early years he lived in Worcester and Webster, Massachusetts before moving to Windsor, Connecticut 57 years ago. He earned his associate's degree from the Worcester School of Business Science. Prior to his retirement in 1990, Thadeus was an accountant for over 37 years. After his retirement, he and Felicia were renowned antique dealers and were known nationally and internationally. Thadeus proudly served his country in the U. S. Army Air Corps during World War II and was stationed on Guam. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Mark Wojnarowicz Sr. and his wife Colleen of Venice, Florida, and Mitchell Wojnarowicz and his wife Barbara of Amsterdam, New York; two grandsons, Mark Jr., and Michael Wojnarowicz. He was predeceased by seven siblings. Funeral services are private, and burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com