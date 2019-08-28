Home

Thalles Gabriel Costa de Lima Obituary
Thalles Gabriel Costa de Lima, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Thalles was a kind, gentle, young man who loved school, sports and family. He departed us suddenly and unexpectedly. He is survived by his parents, Helio Lima de Almeida, Jr. and Cleidine Fererria Costa de Lima, his siblings, Nichollas Costa de Lima and Beatriz Costa de Lima. Along with many more family members here and in Brazil. We will be celebrating his life at calling hours from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday (August 29) at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, (August 30) at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Simsbury Wrestling, (FOSW), P.O. Box 104, Simsbury, CT 06070 or donations can be done via their website. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 28, 2019
