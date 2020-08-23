Thelma E. Valentine, known to many as "Nana", 85, of Hartford, CT went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. Thelma was born February 9, 1935 in Easley, SC to the late Ernest Brookins and Cure Ola Austin (Williams). Thelma graduated from Clearview High School in Easley, SC. On May 29, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ralph Madison Valentine. Of this union, two children were born. Thelma and Ralph moved their family to Hartford, CT in 1959. Thelma worked as a seamstress for Corrossi & Sons dress factory for 20 years. Later, transitioned to a field of passion and commitment with Keys Human Services as a Direct Support Staff for over 25 years. Thelma received several Accolades and recognition for exceptional care. Thelma was a great cook, a political enthusiast, fashionista and a lover of crossword puzzles. She had a love for flowers. Her floral garden would be immaculate and exquisitely groomed. Thelma was predeceased by both her parents and her brother, William P. Williams aka Johnny. Thelma's leaves to cherish her memory to her brother, Theodore Blassingame of New Britain, CT; Daughter, Gail Valentine-Waterman (Johnny) of Hartford, CT; and Son, George Ralph Valentine (Juanita) of Long Beach, CA. Three Grandchildren: Her loving Grandson, Trevon D. Halstead (Edith) of East Hartford, CT, Tiffany Ola Valentine-Farmer (Carl) of Jacksonville, NC, and Teresa Valentine of Jacksonville, NC. Four Great-Grandchildren: Derion Jones, Raegann Jones, Taylor Madison Farmer and Tazhae Scott, all of Jacksonville, NC. She also leaves a special host of family and friends. Thelma's infectious laugh and smiling face will truly be missed. Her family, both immediate and extended was the beneficiary of the passion she possessed for living life. Job well done Nana, you will be greatly missed! A Live-Streamed Celebration of her Life will take place on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 11:00AM-12:00PM and Interment at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Valentine family and view the Live-Streamed Service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com