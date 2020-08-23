1/1
Thelma Ernestine Valentine
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma E. Valentine, known to many as "Nana", 85, of Hartford, CT went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. Thelma was born February 9, 1935 in Easley, SC to the late Ernest Brookins and Cure Ola Austin (Williams). Thelma graduated from Clearview High School in Easley, SC. On May 29, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ralph Madison Valentine. Of this union, two children were born. Thelma and Ralph moved their family to Hartford, CT in 1959. Thelma worked as a seamstress for Corrossi & Sons dress factory for 20 years. Later, transitioned to a field of passion and commitment with Keys Human Services as a Direct Support Staff for over 25 years. Thelma received several Accolades and recognition for exceptional care. Thelma was a great cook, a political enthusiast, fashionista and a lover of crossword puzzles. She had a love for flowers. Her floral garden would be immaculate and exquisitely groomed. Thelma was predeceased by both her parents and her brother, William P. Williams aka Johnny. Thelma's leaves to cherish her memory to her brother, Theodore Blassingame of New Britain, CT; Daughter, Gail Valentine-Waterman (Johnny) of Hartford, CT; and Son, George Ralph Valentine (Juanita) of Long Beach, CA. Three Grandchildren: Her loving Grandson, Trevon D. Halstead (Edith) of East Hartford, CT, Tiffany Ola Valentine-Farmer (Carl) of Jacksonville, NC, and Teresa Valentine of Jacksonville, NC. Four Great-Grandchildren: Derion Jones, Raegann Jones, Taylor Madison Farmer and Tazhae Scott, all of Jacksonville, NC. She also leaves a special host of family and friends. Thelma's infectious laugh and smiling face will truly be missed. Her family, both immediate and extended was the beneficiary of the passion she possessed for living life. Job well done Nana, you will be greatly missed! A Live-Streamed Celebration of her Life will take place on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 11:00AM-12:00PM and Interment at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Valentine family and view the Live-Streamed Service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved