Thelma Louise (Swanson) "Nonnie" Kennedy, 88, of Manchester, wife of the late David D. Kennedy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family when the angels came down to lead mom home on Friday, August 21, 2020. Thelma was born in Putnam, CT, the daughter of late George and Elsie Swanson. David and Thelma were forever united in their love on June 10, 1950 at Center Church Manchester. They settled in Vernon where they brought up their three daughters before returning to Manchester in 1977. Thelma leaves behind to celebrate her life and happy times her daughters, Karen Moquin, of Manchester, Carolyn Chemerka her husband Michael of Andover, Son-In-Law Peter J. Watson of Manchester; beloved grandchildren, Shannon Haley and Brian of Manchester, Heather Davey (Jeff) of West Springfield, Ma, Krystal Davey (Justin) of Ellington, Kristin Perry and Matthew of Manchester and Michael Chemerka and Morgan of Colchester; precious great grandchildren Madison Haley, Xavier Beland, Sabrina Davey-Wright, Arizona and Atlas Chemerka; she also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and cherished friends, cousins Jane, Russell, and Janet, and god children Janet, Allyson, Linda, and Melody. Thelma was predeceased by her devoted daughter and best friend Diane K. Watson, beloved sisters Barbara F. McGill and Virginia. Mom has requested anyone wishing to make donations in her memory to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project
. woundedwarriorproject.org
or 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300, Jacksonville, Fl 32256. Thelma's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester, CT. A graveside services will begin at 11:30am at East Cemetery, Manchester, CT, officiated by Chaplain Patricia Naegeli. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.manchesterfh.com
.