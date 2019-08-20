Home

Ted Dubitzky, 76 years of age of Marlborough, Ct, died August 9, 2019 in Israel while on vacation. He passed away after complications from emergency surgery. He was born in Hartford, Ct on May 29, 1943. He was the son of the late Aaron and Simcha Dubitzky. He earned a B.S degree from Brooklyn Polytechic Institue, now Tandon Engineering of NYU in Civil Engineering. He continued his education and received a Master's Degree in the same field from Columbia University. In his spare time he was an avid tennis player and talented operatic singer. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, his sisters, Aviva Budd, Ann Cope , 6 children, and 13 grandchildren.
