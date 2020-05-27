So sad to hear about what happened to Ted, he was a good person, with a great personality. My sincere condolences go out to his family, especially Cynthia. I met Ted when we were in our 20s, working at a furniture store. He was 5 years older than me, but taught me everything I needed to know about the job. He taught me how to repair all kinds of furniture, doing all kinds of repairs, a skill that I have had for my whole life. He was always good with his hands I recall. I still remember he had this neat Toyota Landcruiser that he repaired himself. We used to ride our motorcycle cycles together a few times during that time we knew each other, going to places such as Monson, MA to watch the motorcycle hill climbs. We were the only ones there with Yamaha bikes, everyone else had Harleys. He even invited me over to his house several times .for a cookout, and to play cards and have some beer. Ted went on to other things, and I was eventually let go at the store, so we Just parted ways. We didnt stay in touch, as I found a new job and eventually got married myself. Time passes quickly, that is one thing Ive learned in my life. I never forgot those times we spent together. Thank you Ted for all that you taught me. I wish we had stayed in touch, as I too live in Eastern CT. God bless you and your family.

Frank Berman

Acquaintance