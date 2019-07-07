RADM Theodore E. Lewin USN (Ret) We are sad to announce the death of RADM Lewin (85), of Alexandria, VA, on 6/17/19 after a brief illness. RADM Lewin was born in Rockland, Maine, the son of Brig Gen Theodore E. and Florida Cooke Lewin. He grew up mostly in Augusta, ME, attended Cony High School (1951), attended Univ of South Carolina for one year as a Navy ROTC student and entered the US Naval Academy, graduating with honors in 1956. In 1982 he completed the Government Executive Program in National and International Security, JFK School of Government, Harvard University. He served on one surface ship, USS Thuban ( AKA19) and one diesel sub USS Jallo (SS-368), four nuclear polaris subs: USS George Washington (SSBN-598), USS Stonewall Jackson (SSBN-634)(plank owner), USS Henry Clay (SSBN-625) and commanded USS John Marshall (SSBN-611), completing 15 Polaris patrols, 6 in command. Among his more senior assignments were Deputy Commander Squadron 15 in Guam, CO Nuclear Training Unit West Milton, NY, and Commander Squadron Two in Groton, Ct. As a one star he commanded Naval Base Seattle; and Director, Strategic Submarine Division in the office of the CNO. With 2 stars he Commanded Naval Forces, Philippines; and President, Board of Inspection and Survey in Washington, DC. After 36 years on active duty, he retired in 1992. He worked in the nuclear power field for Sonalyst, an employee owned professional services business. In 1999, the family built a camp on Lake Damariscotta, ME, where they made cherished friends and enjoyed life from June to September. For 20 years they spent January to April at Countryside Golf and CC in Naples, FL where they also made cherished friends. Ted and Jan made 8 trips to Europe with 3 other USNA 1956 couples. Due to the fortunate South Pacific duties, Ted became an expert shell collector. He was a many year season ticket holder to the Washington Opera, the USNA football games, and a lover of the Redskins. Every day he read the Washington Post from cover to cover starting with the Sports Section. He loved to tell and hear stories and jokes. His many friends will miss them. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Janet Graywacz Lewin, his son, Michael Lewin, his wife, Pam Kruh, and grandchildren Zachary, Samuel and Etta Lewin of Connecticut; nephews Mark and Peter Morris (Md); grandniece, Hannah Morris (MD); grandnephews Parker and Jarrett Hennessy (Thomaston, ME). In 2014, he was predeceased by his son, Charles W. Lewin. Also predeceasing him, his sisters Sylvia Morris (MD) and Cynthia Hennessey (ME). The family looks forward to receiving visitors Sunday, 7/14/19, 2 to 4 pm, at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314. At 4pm a celebration of life will begin and light refreshments will be served. Please, no flowers. www.demainefuneralhomes.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019