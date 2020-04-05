|
|
Theodore Francis Bocon, 92, of Ellington, formerly of Willington, beloved husband of 70 years to Wanda Bocon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Ted was born on a farm in Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, on October 25, 1927, the son of the late Peter and Frances (Dubiel) Bocon. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged with the rank of Electrician's Mate 3rd Class. He then served four years in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1950. He retired in 1990 as a plant engineering mechanic at United Parcel Service in Hartford. He was also a longtime member of Teamsters Local 671. Besides his wife Wanda (Blusiewicz) of Ellington he is survived by his brother Fred Bocon of Newington; son Theodore Bocon and his wife Wendy of Willington; son Michael Bocon of Thailand; daughter Diane Tortora and her husband William of Willington; and son Steven Bocon of Largo, Florida. "Pop" had more than two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He was determined, friendly, helpful, and young at heart. He was an excellent storyteller. He enjoyed baked goods and Polish food, lunch dates and day trips with his wife, funny greeting cards, swimming, gardening, and exercising. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and father-in-law. He loved talking and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His loss is deeply felt, but those who knew him and loved him will forever remember his magnetic personality, great sense of humor, warm smile, and the joy he brought to others' lives. His family wishes to thank his many friends at Arbors of Hop Brook and The Ivy for their companionship. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Theodore's life will be held at a later date. Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, Tolland will be handling arrangements. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020