Theodore Hewitt Arnold, Jr., 77, of Windsor, beloved husband for over 56 years, of Ingalill "Lill" (Spangberg) Arnold, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Theodore H. Arnold, Sr. and Doris (Pagels) Arnold, he graduated from Manchester High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Hartford in 1966. Ted was employed as a Financial Planner with CIGNA and retired from the Traveler's Insurance Company. Ted was a loving son, husband, father, Papa, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. He will be fondly remembered by his family as a spiritual man who was a very caring and giving man and an excellent provider for his family. He was the eternal optimist, always believing the best in people, and fought tirelessly for people who could not fight for themselves. He was a believer in the underdog and always did everything he could to help anyone in need. Ted was a faithful member of Trinity Church in Windsor. He served on the Church Board, sang in the choir, and was active with Awana, a Christian group for children. Ted was a Mason, a member of the Civitan, and volunteered with HARC and Northwest Park. He truly enjoyed being a part of the Windsor Fife & Drum Corps and singing with the Silk City Chorus in Manchester. Ted was an avid reader and enjoyed passing the time with a good book on his porch. He loved to vacation with his family in the Berkshires, watch and participate in musical theater, plant flowers, and work in his yard. He was also a lover of animals and was especially fond of his one-eyed cat, Jack. Besides his wife, Ted is survived by his daughters, Kristina Marianne Arnold of Granby, and Karin Margareta Arnold and her boyfriend Jeff Martin of Bristol; his beloved granddaughter, Rachel Laura Cohen; his sister, Barbara Ruth Tabor; his brother, Harry E. Arnold; his sister-in-law, Sylvia Benoit and her husband Paul; his nieces, Jennifer Clark, Elizabeth Robinson, Laura Bastiani, Leslie Karkanawi, and Susan Arnold ; his nephew, Alex Benoit; and many other relatives and dear friends. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ted may be made to Trinity Church or Trinity Christian School, 180 Park Ave., Windsor, CT 06095; Oak Hill School for the Blind, 120 Holcomb St., Hartford, CT 06112. To leave an on-line condolence or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020