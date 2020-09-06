1/1
Theodore H. Arnold Jr.
Theodore Hewitt Arnold, Jr., 77, of Windsor, beloved husband for over 56 years, of Ingalill "Lill" (Spangberg) Arnold, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Ted was a loving son, husband, father, papa, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. He will be fondly remembered by his family as a spiritual man who was a very caring and giving man and an excellent provider for his family. He was the eternal optimist, always believing the best in people, and fought tirelessly for people who could not fight for themselves. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 11 a.m., at Trinity Church, 180 Park Ave., Windsor. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Trinity Church
