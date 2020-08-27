Theodore Jasenski, 85, of New Britain passed away on April 30, 2020. Son of the late Chester and Vivian (Bialecki) Jasenski, Ted is survived by his two brothers: Chester Jasenski and his wife Joyce, and Walter Jasenski; and his sister Francis (Lack) Heinicki; as well as several nieces and nephews. Committal services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St, New Britain. New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For an online memorial, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com
.