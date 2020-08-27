1/
Theodore Jasenski
Theodore Jasenski, 85, of New Britain passed away on April 30, 2020. Son of the late Chester and Vivian (Bialecki) Jasenski, Ted is survived by his two brothers: Chester Jasenski and his wife Joyce, and Walter Jasenski; and his sister Francis (Lack) Heinicki; as well as several nieces and nephews. Committal services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St, New Britain. New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For an online memorial, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Committal
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
