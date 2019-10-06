Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Society of Greater Springfield
245 Porter Lake Dr
Springfield, MA
Theodore Louis Terhune Jr., 85, of Enfield, CT passed away on October 3, 2019. Ted was born On June 20, 1934 in Utica, New York. Son of the late Marion Burke Terhune and Dr. Theodore Louis Terhune Sr. He leaves behind his three children, Dugan Patrick Terhune, of Enfield, Alanna Burke Stachura, of Cromwell, and Dr. Devin Blair Terhune of London, England, his son in law Brennen Stachura, his two grandchildren, Mason Walker Stachura and Adeline Elizabeth Stachura, and his Mother In Law Helen Dugan McGreevy. He also leaves behind a host of extended family members and their children. Ted was predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen McGreevy Terhune, and his brother Burke Terhune. Ted has resided in CT for the past 45 years and enjoyed a successful sales career in multiple industries. He will be remembered for his charming wit, relentless determination, but most of all for the love of his family. A memorial service will be held on October 12 at 2pm at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Greater Springfield at 245 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
