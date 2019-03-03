Home

Theodore "Ted" Orzchech Obituary
Theodore (Ted) A. Orzech, born on December 13, 1933, passed away in his favorite recliner on November 30, 2018 in The Villages Florida. Calling hours for Ted and his wife Susan will be held on Friday (Mar. 8) from 5:00-7:00pm at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday (Mar. 9) at 10:00am in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Unionville. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019
