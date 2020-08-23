1/1
Theodore R. Paulding
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, August 15th, the world lost a good man, and the Paulding family lost its patriarch. After a lifetime of accomplishments, Ted Paulding, who recently turned 90 years old, simply went to bed, and silently passed into the next realm. Notre Dame grad, engineer, patent lawyer, community leader, and, most importantly, loving husband, proud father, adored grandfather of ten (affectionately known as Grampy), and great-grandfather to ten munchkins….Ted, who always referred to himself as "just a small town country boy from the Berkshires" led an admirable life. To read the full story of Ted's life, please view the complete obituary at Farleysullivan.com. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home in Wethersfield are handling the arrangements. Those who wish to offer condolences or share their memories of Ted may do so on their web page. Because of the pandemic, a small graveside prayer service was held on Friday. In the future, the family will host a celebration of Ted's life when normalcy has returned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christine Devanney
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved