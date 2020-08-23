On Saturday, August 15th, the world lost a good man, and the Paulding family lost its patriarch. After a lifetime of accomplishments, Ted Paulding, who recently turned 90 years old, simply went to bed, and silently passed into the next realm. Notre Dame grad, engineer, patent lawyer, community leader, and, most importantly, loving husband, proud father, adored grandfather of ten (affectionately known as Grampy), and great-grandfather to ten munchkins….Ted, who always referred to himself as "just a small town country boy from the Berkshires" led an admirable life. To read the full story of Ted's life, please view the complete obituary at Farleysullivan.com
. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home in Wethersfield are handling the arrangements. Those who wish to offer condolences or share their memories of Ted may do so on their web page. Because of the pandemic, a small graveside prayer service was held on Friday. In the future, the family will host a celebration of Ted's life when normalcy has returned.