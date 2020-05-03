Theodore Robert "Ted" Zaterka, 89, of South Windsor passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, of the Covid 19 virus. Ted was born in Worcester, MA on September 22, 1930 to the late Theophile and Mary (Ziminowicz) Zaterka. Ted was predeceased by his brother Robert Zaterka and sister in law Gret Zaterka. Left to fondly remember Ted are his wife of 66 years, Florence (Harvard) Zaterka, his daughter Donna Roy, son in law David Roy, daughter Karen Tachlykov, Dimitri Tachlykov, Son Peter Zaterka and Mary Beth Rossi. He is survived by his brother, Alfred Zaterka, sister in law Julie Zaterka, and Jill Zaterka. Ted's grandchildren are Kimberly Roy Vaida, her spouse Greg, and Alex Tachlykov. Many nieces and nephews will remember their "Uncle Teddy" as the "Cool Uncle". Ted's vocation, Technical Draftsman, was Graphic Design before automation and CAD. His talent developed from a hobby creating cartoons as a teen. Accepting a position with Combustion Engineering of Windsor Locks, CT in 1960, Ted built a home for his wife and young daughter nearby in South Windsor, where the Steep Road/Hillside Drive Social Group developed into many lasting friendships. Ted considered gardening a competitive sport, vying with his next-door neighbor Bob Demers for biggest tomatoes, squash and cucumbers. He could not deny his Polish-Ukranian heritage, and produced volumes of Dill Pickles and Sauerkraut. His pickles won first prize at the Wapping Fair, giving Ted the cherished title of Pickle King. In retirement, Ted worked creating technical drawings for US Patent Office applications. He also drew one of the earliest logos for the UCONN Huskies. Flo and Ted traveled during this time, visiting Florida every January to March as well as Aruba, Hawaii, Cancun and St Martin, enjoying a good beach and a good beer. Ted's family extends heartfelt thanks to the care givers and administration of The Residence of South Windsor Farms. Your kindness and compassion were invaluable. A Memorial Mass will follow at a future date.



