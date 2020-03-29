|
Theresa A. Gregory, 83, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Swanton, VT to the late Wilfred and Evelyn (Johnson) Fortier, she lived most of her life in East Windsor before retiring to Saftey Harbor, FL. Theresa served her country proudly with the US Marine Corps and continued with the CT Army National Guard and Active Guard Reserve at Camp Hartell for 22 years. She was a member of the American Legion Posts #238 Safety Harbor and #102 Manchester, as well as the Smalley Brothers VFW Post 6123. She also served as a volunteer with Clearwater Aquarium assisting with the preservation of sea turtles. She is survived by her sons, Brian Gregory (June) and Ronald Gregory (Michelle Sitler); her daughter Tammi Kraushaar; her grandchildren Nichole, Alisa, Allie, Ashley, Ryan, Alec, Megan, Logan, Peyton, Kaiden, Dani; and her great-grandchildren Hannah, Maya, Leah, Dorothy, Vivian, Elliott and August, as well as her brother Michael Fortier (Nelda) and sister, Loretta. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Felicia Wilson. Services and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Donations in her memory may be made to The or another Veteran's organization of your choice.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020