Theresa A. (Saczawa) Mandeville, 78, of Plainville, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, following a lengthy illness that she faced just as she lived, with grace, strength and optimism. She was the wife of Louis P. Mandeville, Sr. Born in Springfield, MA on December 26, 1941, Terry's upbringing was one of challenge and uncertainty, which formed her into the strong, nurturing woman that she was. She and Lou settled in Plainville in 1972, where they raised their three children, and opened their home to many others throughout the years. Terry was a dedicated caretaker and nurse's aide, touching the lives of many through her more than thirty-five years at Avon Health Care, where she also spent much of her time off as a companion to residents with no family of their own. Her happiest times were spent surrounded by her family, most especially at the holidays at her delightfully decorated home. Never one to judge, Terry greeted everyone she met in a way that made you feel as though you'd known each other for years. She embraced life's simple pleasures; a competitive game of bowling, Sunday drives, and endless beach days. She will be missed beyond words, leaving her family with a legacy of strength, love, and many treasured memories. In addition to her husband, Lou, she leaves her son, Louis Mandeville, Jr and his wife, Lisa, her daughters, Michelle Moss and her husband, Scott and Felecia Mandeville; her step-son, Paul Springer, his wife, Ricci and their son, Richard; and her adored grandchildren, Eileen, Ethan, Justin, and Alex Moss, and Tyler and Jacob Mandeville; and her much loved extended family, the Cianchettis. Terry's family extends their gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Hospital for Special Care for the compassionate care and attention shown to her during her final years. In lieu of flowers, Terry's passion for giving to others may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062. A memorial service in celebration of Terry's life will be announced at a later date, when all are able to gather together. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020